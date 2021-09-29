Apple Has A Clever Plan To Stop Third-Party Repairers From Repairing The iPhone 13 News oi-Vivek

Bought the new iPhone 13? Then make sure you don't damage it, else you might have to pay a hefty price to get it repaired. Apple has been making third-party iPhone repairs difficult over the years. This year, with the iPhone 13, the company has taken that a step further, which might irk the third-party smartphone repairing community.

Currently, only Apple and the Apple-certified parties can replace the display on the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. Given the fact that the display is the most serviced part of an iPhone, Apple is now taking away the option to get it repaired from third parties.

You Can't Even Use A Genuine Apple Display

Apple has taken this a step further, where even if you get a replacement display from another iPhone 13, the Face ID will stop working. This means Apple has paired the display with the motherboard, and only Apple and its certified repair stores have a provision to reprogram and install a new display on the iPhone 13 series of smartphones.

Do note that, when you get your iPhone 13's display replaced by a third-party repair shop, the display will work. However, it will showcase a notification showing that the phone is using a non-genuine display and the Face ID will stop working. Given how Face ID is one of the prominent features of an iPhone, it is bad that Apple has disabled the same to reduce third-party repairs.

Half Bad Half Good Move

Though we always suggest users get their devices repaired from genuine repair shops, it is interesting to note that Apple or any other OEM usually charges a lot more, and in most cases, they use a knockoff part, which might hamper the user experience.

Hence, Apple might have done this to ensure that the users will get the best possible experience even after a screen repair. However, it should also give users an option, and disabling Face ID is a bit evil in my opinion, which forces users to get their iPhone repaired from genuine repair shops.

Best Mobiles in India