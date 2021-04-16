Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max To Pack 48MP Sensors With Notch-Less Designs: Kuo News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple is gearing up for the Spring Loaded 2021 event, which is expected to rollout the new iPad Pro models. Much later this year, the iPhone 13 models are expected to be announced. While there's not much info about the upcoming iPhone 13 series, the rumor mill is galore with tips and reports about the iPhone models of 2022 and 2023!

iPhone 14 With Improved Camera Tipped

The report comes from renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Much of the report talks about the upgrades in the camera department, development of the under-display FaceID, and a revamped design.

Going into the details, Apple is rumored to be revamping its camera offering on the iPhone models. This is particularly for the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Kuo suggests these iPhone models could include a 48MP camera sensor, which is a major shoot-up from the 12MP sensors we currently have on the latest models.

Apple is working on revamping the AR/VR platform. Bringing in a 48MP camera with 8K video recording support makes sense. That said, several mid-range Android smartphones already pack 48MP and even 64MP camera sensors. We have premium smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with a 108MP sensor.

So is Apple still falling short? Kuo doesn't think so. The 12MP cameras on the existing iPhone 12 series already offer exquisite detailing, thanks to the Apple software. If the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max pack 48MP sensors, it will further boost the AR and VR platform and boost Apple's mixed reality headset, which is also tipped to launch soon.

iPhone 14 Series: No More Notches

Apple is also reportedly revamping the design of the iPhone models. Apple is reportedly working on an in-display Face ID system as well as pack a fingerprint sensor. Since masks are going to be the way of life henceforth, Apple is also thinking of an under-display fingerprint sensor - which could arrive in the 2022 models.

That said, Kuo is also suggesting an in-display Face ID - something we haven't seen so far! The best part of bringing in the in-display Face ID is that it gets rid of the ugly notch. iPhone users would get a bigger, undisturbed fullscreen. This could at least arrive in the premium, high-end iPhone models in 2022 or 2023.

iPhone Mini Models No More

Additionally, Kuo also suggests Apple might ditch the Mini models. When Apple launched the iPhone 12 Mini, many believed it would revive the traditional smartphone design. However, buyers were against it, having used large, fullscreen for all these years. If the latest reports are to be believed, the iPhone 13 Mini might be the last chance to grab the 5.4-inch tiny iPhone.

For now, these are mere rumors, and Apple isn't known for putting a rest to them! On the other hand, Kuo is known for giving out accurate predictions where Apple is concerned. Most of the above-mentioned rumors are a welcome change. But we might need to wait a year or two to see it in reality!

(via)

Best Mobiles in India