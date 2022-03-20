ENGLISH

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro Renders Leak Online Showing Alleged Design

    By
    |

    Apple is speculated to unveil the next-generation iPhone 14 models, which is in talks. As per rumors, it looks like the company will skip the iPhone 14 mini and bring the iPhone 14 Pro with a dual punch-hole design and upgraded innards. Recently, we saw the leaked CAD renders of the Pro model that gave an idea of what we can expect from its front and rear looks.

     
    Apple iPhone 14 Pro Renders Leak Online Showing Alleged Design

    Now, those at Pigtou have shared the alleged concept renders of the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro. Though these renders are not final, they show the design of the smartphone in full glory.

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro Renders Leak

    Going by the leaked renders, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is hinted to arrive with thin bezels on all sides and a dual punch-hole cutout. It appears to retain the same camera module as the iPhone 13 at its rear with multiple lenses. Also, there is an Apple logo at the center.

    Moving into its sides, the renders show that the iPhone 14 Pro appears to have a volume rocker, a SIM card tray and an alert slider at the left edge while the right edge has only the power button. At the bottom, it appears to house a lightning port, a speaker grille and a microphone.

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro Expected Specs

    When it comes to the rumored specs, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is tipped to arrive with a 48MP primary camera sensor. Furthermore, it is speculated that there could be 8GB of RAM powering the device. The other aspects that were recently speculated include support for advanced satellite features though the chances for the same are bleak.

    Talking about the series as a whole, the iPhone 14 series is said to comprise four variants. It is tipped to skip the iPhone 14 mini and come with two standard iPhone 14 models, and two iPhone 14 Pro models. As per the analysts, the Pro models are likely to feature a dual punch-hole cutout design while the regular ones will have a notch design.

     

    As usual, Apple is said to take the wraps off the iPhone 14 lineup sometime in September or October this year.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:09 [IST]
