Apple iPhone 14 To Use 5nm A16 Bionic Processor Manufactured By TSMC

We are still 10 months away from the launch of the Apple iPhone 14 series of smartphones. Given how popular Apple iPhones are, we already know what to expect from the next-generation iPhone aka the iPhone 14. Now, another important update with regards to the iPhone 14 has surfaced online.

According to the latest leaks, the Apple iPhone 14 series of smartphones will be powered by the Apple 16 Bionic. The earlier leak suggested that the A16 Bionic will be fabricated by TSMC using 3nm fabrication. However, the new leak suggests that the A16 Bionic processor will be fabricated using a 5nm process, similar to the A14 Bionic and A15 Bionic.

According to the previous mentions, Apple would have been one of the first smartphone manufacturers to offer a 3nm chipset. However, due to the global chipset shortage, silicon foundries like TSMC are currently focused on ramping up the production using the existing technologies rather than opting for a new fabrication altogether.

That said, TSMC might start producing 3nm chipsets by late 2022, which might power some of the Apple products. However, nothing is confirmed as of now. Silicon shortage is likely to end by mid-2022, as more and more silicon manufacturing brands are rapidly expanding their capacity to cater to the ongoing demand.

TSMC 3nm Vs 5nm

3nm and 5nm are the names of the lithography that are used to etch on the processors using UV rays. Smaller lithography will enable companies to include more capacitors in a given area and will also make them more efficient. Hence, processors manufactured using 3nm will be more power-efficient than a processor manufactured using a 5nm processor.

Apple introduced a 5nm processor on the iPhone 12 series of smartphones with the A14 Bionic. Similarly, the latest A15 Bionic also uses the same 5nm processor. And now, the A16 Bionic will also use the same 5nm fabrication. Hence, the A16 Bionic might not be extremely power efficient when compared to the A15 Bionic.

However, in comparison, Apple did make the A15 Bionic more powerful and power-efficient when compared to the A14 Bionic and the same can be expected with the A16 Bionic, powering the upcoming Apple iPhone 14.

