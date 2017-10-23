Apple iPhone 7 256GB variant shelved to spur iPhone 8 sales

Apple has discontinued the iPhone 7 256GB storage variant, claim the recent reports. As per the reports, Apple might have stopped the sales of this variant of the iPhone 7 on September 12, the launch date of the latest models.

This move made by Apple isn't surprising as the company is looking forward to push the sales of the latest ones - the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Unfortunately, these smartphones have not been faring well in terms of sales and the iPhone 7 is claimed to have achieved maximum sales in the recent months. We say so as the iPhone 7 topped the list of bestselling smartphones in the world in the first half of this year. The second on the list is the iPhone 7 Plus.

Once the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were unveiled, the yesteryear models received a price cut and this move has increased the sales of the latter. The major reason that the latest generation models aren't selling as expected is due to the fact that they offer not many differences in comparison to the older models. Though the iPhone 8 duo have the wireless charging feature, this has failed to impressive people.

Not only the buyers but also the industry experts seem to believe that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus do not have enough innovative features for people to opt to buy these phones.

Given that Apple has shelved the 256GB variant of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, these smartphones are available only in two options now - 32GB and 128GB storage space. We need to wait to know if this move taken by Apple will benefit the company to spur the sales of the iPhone 8 duo.