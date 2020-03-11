Apple iPhone 9 With TouchID Confirmed To Run iOS 13.4: Report

Apple iPhone 9 Confirmed

The iPhone 9, also dubbed as the iPhone SE 2, has been one of the most anticipated smartphones, especially for the Indian market. After a series of leaks and speculations, the report by 9To5Mac has confirmed the iPhone 9 via iOS 14 code leaks. The code has multiple references to the iPhone 9 and has validated a couple of rumors.

We now know that the iPhone 9 will run iOS 13.4 out-of-the-box and will feature the TouchID. However, the new smartphone will be upgradeable to iOS 14. What's more, it'll pack the A13 bionic chipset that first featured on the iPhone 11 series. Features like Express Transit, where users can pay on major travel networks, have been introduced.

Apple hopes that the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 7 users might upgrade to the new iPhone 9. This means that the iPhone 9 is a budget smartphone, ideal for the Indian market. It is expected to come in the price bracket $400, roughly Rs. 29,500.

Apple Hardware Upgrades

At the same time, the report notes that Apple is working on the new iPad Pro and is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 9. Other hardware includes the Apple AirTags, the Bluetooth connected hardware to keep track of essential belongings. There's also talk of the Apple TV box and a couple of new applications for the tvOS.

Coronavirus Could Delay iPhone 9 Launch

Apple hasn't officially sent out invites for the iPhone 9 launch. A new report notes that the launch could be further delayed amidst coronavirus COVID-19 restrictions. Cult Of Mac cites multiple sources that Apple will delay the launch of the iPhone 9, especially with the production lines affected in China.

The report notes that Apple had planned to have the launch event by the end of March at the Steve Jobs Theatre at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino. However, the company cited concerns to bring in 1,000 people together for the event with the virus at its peak. Moreover, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department has issued an order to ban mass gatherings of 1,000 people or more. Apple may hold a closed-door event for the March launch.