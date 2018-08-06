Apple iPhone 9 live image shows single rear camera and glass back

Apple is all set to unveil its upcoming next-generation iPhone, and the leaks related to the phone has already created a lot of buzz on the web. According to the famous leaksters, Apple will unveil three new iPhone models, and there is a possibility that Apple will launch new iPad Pro models soon after the launch of the smartphones. Last week the dummies of the Apple iPhone X Plus and 6.1-inch models has been reported by some tipsters. Now, a live image of iPhone 9 or you can say 6.1-inch LCD iPhone surfaced on Slashleaks.

The leaked render showcased the rear panel of the 6.1-inch iPhone. This smartphone will also follow the trend and come with a glass back instead of a metal one. The glass back suggests that the Apple's affordable iPhone will also support wireless charging. The design is pretty similar to last years iPhone 8 with a single rear camera module along with an LED flash. The volume rockers are also seen on the sides of the iPhone, but unfortunately, the bottom half of the device is not seen in the leaked image.

However, the leaked image has only earned a trust score of 50 percent, which means there is a high chance of this being a fake image as well. The launch date of the iPhones are coming close, and there are chances to see some more leaked images of the phone and prototype as well. The 6.1-inch will be the affordable version of the iPhone X, but with similar features like narrow-bezels, top notch, and Face Unlock feature.

While the iPhone's leaked image is positively doubtable, developers have accessed a screenshot of iOS 12 from an upcoming iPad model. The screenshot shows two applications in a multitasking mode, with the edges of the screen curved. This indicates that the upcoming iPad models will feature an iPhone X-esque fullscreen display with curved corners.

Earlier, Steven Troughton-Smith a popular developer has shared new evidence in the iOS 12 which suggests the inclusion of Face ID in the upcoming iPad model. He has found the traces of Face ID in the framework of the iOS 12, which is still in a beta version.