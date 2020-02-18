Apple iPhone 9 Tipped To Launch By March End: What To Expect News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple iPhone 9 has been in the news for quite a while and new rumors about the smartphone are pouring at an alarming rate. The iPhone 9 is said to be the upcoming affordable smartphone from the company and it is expected to arrive at Apple's March event.

As per a new report, Apple is said to hold the spring event on March 31, 2020. The iPhone 9 is one of the most anticipated smartphones from the company and reports also suggest that the company will introduce a refreshed iPad Pro, wireless charging pad, and also release iOS 13.4 update.

However, the company has not sent the official press invitations for the spring event so it's better to wait for the confirmation. The information was reported by German technology website iPhone-ticker. According to the report, a source from Apple has confirmed that the company is planning for a possible March 31 press event in which the company will launch a series of products.

In the past, Apple has skipped several sprint events but this time the company seems to be interested in holding the event. Earlier, famous tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks, posted that the upcoming budget-segment smartphone from Apple is going to launch in March. Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the company is planning to launch a refreshed iPad Pro model along with a wireless charging mat as well.

The Apple iPhone 9 which is also speculated to be called the iPhone SE 2, is also expected to look similar to iPhone 8 in terms of design but it will arrive with upgraded hardware. Besides, the reports also suggest that the iPhone 9 will retain the Touch ID fingerprint scanner on the home button and expected to be equipped with a 4.7-inch IPS LCD Retina display. Under the hood, it is expected to be juiced by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset.

Best Mobiles in India