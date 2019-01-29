Apple iPhone FaceTime bug lets you spy others before they accept the call

Apple launched its latest iPhone line back in September 2018 along with that the company has also introduced the new version of iOS update which brings Group FaceTime feature in which you can make a group video call to around 30 people at a time. But now the latest report claimed a bug is found which lets you call anyone with FaceTime, and immediately you can hear the audio coming from the other side before the person accepts or reject the incoming call.

Apple acknowledged the issue and said that this will be addressed in a software update later this week. Basically, this bug poses a privacy problem, because any iOS user can call you and listen to your conversation. Moreover, it rings like normal calling which makes it more confusing.

9to5Mac has reproduced the FaceTime bug with an iPhone X calling an iPhone XR, but it is believed to affect any pair of iOS devices running iOS 12.1 or later.

Here's how to do the iPhone FaceTime bug:

First, you need to start a FaceTime Video call from any of your contacts. Then you need to swipe up from the bottom of the screen and tap on Add Person option.

Here you have to add your own phone number. Now you can start a group FaceTime call including yourself and the audio of the person you originally called, even if they haven't accepted the call yet.

On your UI it will look like that the other person has joined the group chat, but the actual device will still be ringing on their lock screen. The damage potential here is genuine.

You can call any iPhone user and listen to their ongoing conversation. Until the moment Apple settles the bug, it's not clear how iPhone users can protect yourself against this assault either beside disabling FaceTime.

9To5 has also, "replicated the problem with an iPhone calling a Mac. By default, the Mac rings for longer than a phone so it can act as a bug for an even longer duration."

