Apple iPhone Holi Deal: Get iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 At Whopping Discount

The iPhone Holi deal is available at Aptronix, an Apple authorized reseller in India, and Amazon. Buyers can get the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 53,300 and the iPhone 12 for just Rs. 24,000. Apple is also offering the older-gen iPhone 11 with some exchange deals and bank offers. Of course, there are terms and conditions applied for these deals, which are explained below.

Apple iPhone 13 For Rs. 53,300

Apple iPhone 13 series is currently the most premium offering, despite the new iPhone SE 2022 packing the same chipset. If you're looking to get the new iPhone 13, Amazon is offering an exciting deal. The smartphone starts from Rs. 79,900 at retail stores and is priced 74,900 on Amazon. You can click on this link to read the complete details on getting the iPhone 13 for Rs. 53,300.

Apple iPhone 12 At Rs. 24,900

Getting an iPhone under Rs. 25,000 is unbelievable, especially if it's the iPhone 12! Aptronix is offering a flat Rs. 9,000 discount on the iPhone 12, which brings down the price to Rs. 56,000 for the base 64GB model. Plus, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and SIB credit card transactions get another Rs. 5,000 discount, which drops the price to Rs. 51,000.

That's not all. Aptronix is offering up to Rs. 23,100 discount on exchange with your old iPhone 11. This overall drops the price to Rs. 27,900. Aptronix is also offering Rs. 3,000 bonus in exchange for their old smartphone, which drops the price to a total of Rs. 24,900. Buyers are also eligible to get e-vouchers worth Rs. 5,000 on buying an iPhone 12.

Apple iPhone 11 At Discount

Lastly, those looking to get a new iPhone can also check out the iPhone 11 at a discounted price on Amazon. Here, the iPhone is priced at Rs. 49,900 on Amazon and buyers can get Rs. 4,000 discount using SBI credit cards, which drops the price to Rs. 45,900. Plus, buyers can exchange their old smartphones and get up to Rs. 13,750 discount.

This brings down the price of the iPhone 11 to just Rs. 32,150. You can read more about the iPhone 11 deal with this link. As exciting as the discount and exchange deals are, there are a couple of terms and conditions one should keep in mind. Exchanging your old phone's value will depend on its condition, display scratches, year of purchase, and other factors.

You will need to provide accurate details of the old smartphone while exchanging. Once the reseller has checked and validated your old phone you will get the discounted price.