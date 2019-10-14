Apple iPhone SE 2 To Launch In Early 2020 With A13 Bionic Chipset News oi-Vivek

Apple iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 have been super successful in the market as they were priced slightly lower compared to the standard model. It looks like the company will encash the same formulae by launching a successor to the iPhone SE -- the iPhone SE 2.

According to the reliable Apple analyst Kuo the company is likely to introduce the iPhone SE 2 in the first quarter of 2020 and the entry-level model might cost $399 (approx Rs. 29,000) which is $250 less than the iPhone 11. This time around the analyst has also confirmed some of the specifications of the upcoming iPhone.

Apple iPhone SE 2 Hardware Specifications

The iPhone SE 2 will be powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset that also powers the iPhone 11 series. This is currently the most powerful smartphone processor (both CPU and GPU). The device will offer 3GB RAM and comes with either 64GB or 128GB internal storage.

As per the colors, the device will be made available in space grey, silver, and red. Just like the iPhone 11 series the iPhone SE 2 will also skip 3D touch. Kuo expects that the upcoming iPhone will get a great upgrade for those who are still holding to the iPhone 6s and the iPhone 7.

The iPhone SE 2 is likely to be a compact iPhone with an overall footprint smaller than the iPhone 11. For the asking price of Rs. 29,000, the iPhone SE 2 will outsell the rivals from Samsung and OnePlus.

Our Opinion On The iPhone SE 2

It is almost evident with the sale numbers of the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 that people will buy if there is an affordable iPhone with some shortcomings as Apple has maintained a good track record with respect to after-sale support. This phone will be a definite hit in markets like India and other Asian countries with a growing economy.

