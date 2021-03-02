Apple iPhone SE 3 To Launch With 5G Support, Old Design: Analyst Kuo News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone 13 series is still months away, but tipsters have been giving us a steady stream of inside data. At the same time, Apple is also allegedly working on the new iPhone SE 3 model. Famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo notes the upgraded iPhone SE 3 will debuting with 5G support and a small 4.7-inch display.

Apple iPhone SE 3 Tipped

What's even more interesting is that Kuo notes the iPhone SE 3 won't be coming out this year, but would finally hit the market next year. The upcoming iPhone SE 3 could launch sometime early next year, most likely Q1 2022. Further, his latest report suggests there won't be much change in terms of design, but one can expect several upgrades under the hood.

Going into the details, Kuo says the iPhone SE 3 could retain a similar 4.7-inch display, coming close to the Mini design. The major upgrade would be 5G support for the small smartphone. However, Kuo doesn't mention a chipset. For all we know, it could pack the latest Bionic chipset or at least the 5nm A14 Bionic SoC.

Apple iPhone SE 3: What To Expect

Presently, the iPhone SE (2020) starts from Rs. 31,999 for the 64GB model in India. The iPhone SE (2020) draws power from the A13 Bionic chipset, the same on the iPhone 11 series. We have a 4.7-inch 720p HD Retina display with Touch ID. While the design aspect might remain the same, Apple could remove the Touch ID button and replace it with the rumored in-display fingerprint sensor.

It's too early to speculate more details about the iPhone SE 3. If Kuo's report is to be believed, we won't be having a new iPhone SE model this year. However, alternative reports suggest Apple is working on the iPhone SE Plus, which could have a 6.1-inch display and the A14 Bionic chipset.

Reports also suggest the rumored iPhone SE Plus would have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor to enable easy access even while wearing a mask. Since none of these reports are confirmed yet, we advise taking it with a grain of salt.

