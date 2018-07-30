This is how the Apple iPhone X Plus and 6.1-inch iPhone 2018 will shape up

Apple is gearing up to launch its upcoming iPhones for this year. It has been reported that the company will launch its smartphones during its upcoming launch event in September. There are numerous leaks and rumors which has created a buzz on the web. Now the live images of the iPhone surfaced on the web. According to 9to5Mac reports, the leaked images look like the dummy units of the iPhone X Plus with a 6.5-inch display and LCD display model. The images are leaked by Ben Geskin on his Twitter handle.

Looking at the images closely will tell you that you are not going to get any surprise in terms of design, the design of the smartphone remains similar to the iPhone X. The leaked render reveals that the 6.1-inch iPhone with the LCD panel comes with a single camera module on the rear panel. On the other side, the iPhone X Plus with 6.5-inch display sports a dual camera setup on the back along with an LED flash.

The images also indicate that the iPhone X Plus will sport a stainless steel frame, where the 6.1-inch model will come with an aluminium frame to cut the making cost of the device. Both the smartphone in the images features a notch on the top.

According to the report, the 6.1-inch iPhone seems to have slightly thicker bezels when compared to the 6.5-inch variant. The phones are seen in two colors, the X Plus is silver color while the 6.1-inch variant is seen in gray color.

Earlier The Korea Herald claimed that the Apple flagship dubbed as iPhone X Plus. The one rumored with 6.5-inch version of the iPhone X will arrive with a trio of lenses on the back panel of the devices.

But this latest report has cleared that the iPhone X Plus will sport dual rear camera instead of trio lenses. However, all these are still rumors and we have to wait for the official launch event for exact details of the smartphones. So it's better to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Here are the leaked images of iPhone X Plus and 6.1-inch iPhone