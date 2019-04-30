ENGLISH

    Apple iPhone XR 2 said to feature wide-angle and telephoto sensor

    According to a new report, it has been said that the next-generation iPhone XR 2 will arrive with a dual camera setup with wide-angle and telephoto sensor.

    There is no secret that Apple is gearing up to launch three new iPhones this year also and among them, one will be the successor of iPhone XR. There are already many rumors about the upcoming flagship smartphones from the company, and still, there are many reports which claimed brief details about the camera specification of the iPhone XR successor.

    Earlier the report suggests that the upcoming flagship smartphones will arrive with the triple rear camera setup. Now the latest report claims that the iPhone XR successor will sport a dual camera setup and any one of the other two 2019 iPhones will pack triple rear camera modules. It has also been reported that Apple will launch iPhone XI and XI Max with the triple camera setup.

    Macotakara, a Japanese blog reported that the iPhone XR 2 will arrive with two lenses on the rear panel. One will be responsible for the wide-angle and another will be the telephoto sensor which is quite similar to iPhone XS's camera specification.

    Just to recall, the iPhone XS comes with a 12-megapixel wide angle along with a telephoto sensor. Apart from all this information, the report has not revealed any details about the smartphone.
    An Apple analyst with the name Ming-Chi Kuo has recently indicated that the iPhone XR will come with a 6.1-inch LCD display. The report also claimed that Apple is planning to ditch the lightning cables and this time it will introduce the USB-Type C charging support.

     

    It has been expected that Apple will follow the trend of the triple rear camera in 2019 along with the Type C charger and a bigger display. However, do note that all these information are based out of rumors and the company has not confirmed anything. So it will be better for us to take this information with the pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

