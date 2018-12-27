ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Apple iPhone XR Takes 32% of Sales in First Month of Availability: CIRP

iPhone XR is the most affordable iPhone with Face ID

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Apple iPhone XR is the most affordable iPhone with Face ID and bezel-less design. The device has caught a lot of attention, especially for the fact that the iPhone XR offers almost all the features of the iPhone XS at a much affordable price tag.

    Apple iPhone XR Takes 32% of Sales in 1st Month of Availability: CIRP

     

    According to a report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), iPhone XR has captured 32% sales figure in the first month of launch, whereas the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max sales figures come up to 35%.

    Apple first released the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max into the market, so that the users who are waiting to upgrade from their previous iPhones can buy either of these smartphones. Similarly, the company released the iPhone XR after a month, which created a lot of demand for the modern-yet affordable iPhone.

    Apple iPhone XR Takes 32% of Sales in 1st Month of Availability: CIRP

    This report from CIRP proves that Apple does not have any issues with respect to the sales number of the Apple iPhone XR.

    Apple iPhone XR specifications

    The Apple iPhone XR has a few compromises compared to the iPhone XS or the XS Max. The iPhone XR has a low-resolution display with a single price camera, whereas the iPhone XS duo has a dual camera setup with 2K OLED display.

    The iPhone XR also misses out on the 3D touch and IP68 water and dust resistance.

     

    iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch liquid retina display with a resolution of 1792 x 828px with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Apple A12 Bionic Hexacore chipset with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with two SIM card slots (one physical SIM card slots and an e-SIM slot).

    The mobile phone has a primary 12 MP camera on the back with a 7 MP selfie camera on the front. The primary camera is capable of recording 4K videos @60fps and slow-motion video recording @1080p.

    The Apple iPhone XR has a 2942 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via lightning port and Qi-based wireless charging. Lastly, the smartphone runs on iOS 12 and will receive regular software updates for the next four years.

    Source

    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue