Apple iPhone XR Takes 32% of Sales in First Month of Availability: CIRP

The Apple iPhone XR is the most affordable iPhone with Face ID and bezel-less design. The device has caught a lot of attention, especially for the fact that the iPhone XR offers almost all the features of the iPhone XS at a much affordable price tag.

According to a report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), iPhone XR has captured 32% sales figure in the first month of launch, whereas the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max sales figures come up to 35%.

Apple first released the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max into the market, so that the users who are waiting to upgrade from their previous iPhones can buy either of these smartphones. Similarly, the company released the iPhone XR after a month, which created a lot of demand for the modern-yet affordable iPhone.

This report from CIRP proves that Apple does not have any issues with respect to the sales number of the Apple iPhone XR.

Apple iPhone XR specifications

The Apple iPhone XR has a few compromises compared to the iPhone XS or the XS Max. The iPhone XR has a low-resolution display with a single price camera, whereas the iPhone XS duo has a dual camera setup with 2K OLED display.

The iPhone XR also misses out on the 3D touch and IP68 water and dust resistance.

iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch liquid retina display with a resolution of 1792 x 828px with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Apple A12 Bionic Hexacore chipset with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with two SIM card slots (one physical SIM card slots and an e-SIM slot).

The mobile phone has a primary 12 MP camera on the back with a 7 MP selfie camera on the front. The primary camera is capable of recording 4K videos @60fps and slow-motion video recording @1080p.

The Apple iPhone XR has a 2942 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via lightning port and Qi-based wireless charging. Lastly, the smartphone runs on iOS 12 and will receive regular software updates for the next four years.

