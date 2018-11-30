iPhone XR is the company's bestselling model, claims Apple

Apple launched its iPhone XS and XS Max flagship smartphone back in September 2018. Later the company unveiled the iPhone XR with most of the common features like the iPhone XS and XS Max an affordable price point. However, the smartphone is been in headlines, and there are many reports which claimed that the smartphone hadn't gained the traction what Apple was expecting.

The company has even cut down the price of the smartphone in some selected markets. But it seems Apple doesn't think that's the case. Denying the reports of week customer response, Apple has said that iPhone XR has been recorded as the best-selling iPhone ever since the launch. "iPhone XR has been our most popular iPhone each and every day since the day it became available," Greg Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice President of product marketing was quoted as saying in an interview to CNET.

According to the report, Joswiak has not provided any concrete numbers about the sale of iPhone XR. According to him, the smartphone is doing better business than the elder siblings the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The company advertised the iPhone XR as the most affordable phone of its new line up. Apple iPhone XR comes with a price tag of Rs 76,900 in India, but in the same price range, there are other competitors who are offering their top-notch smartphones. Samsung is offering its Galaxy Note 9 and Google is offering its latest Pixel 3 in the same price point.

Just to recall Apple iPhone XR sports a 6.1-inch liquid retina display along with a 2.5D curved glass on the front and back. The smartphone is powered by Apple's latest A12 Bionic SoC, which comes with 6 CPU, and 4 GPU cores with a dedicated Neural engine.

On the optical front, the smartphone has a single rear camera with 12 MP sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 7 MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.