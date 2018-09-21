Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max now available for pre-order in India: Offers, price, and more

The latest flagship smartphones from Apple, the Apple iPhone XS and the Apple iPhone XS Max are now available for pre-order in India on both offline and online stores. These smartphones are also available from telecom operators like Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Airtel and Flipkart have come up with a set of limited time offer, which enables iPhone enthusiasts to buy an iPhone at a much lower price compared to the official MRP, which starts at Rs 99,900 for the Apple iPhone XS and Rs 109,900 for the Apple iPhone XS Max. Recently the company did reduce the price of the existing iPhones, making them more affordable for the masses.

Pre-order offers for iPhone XS, and XS Max in India Rs 13,500 off on exchange offer with select smartphones on Flipkart

No cost EMI for Bajaj Finserve card holders (Flipkart)

5% off on EMI Transactions using HDFC or RBL credit cards (Flipkart)

Cashback offer for Citibank credit card users (from Airtel) (5%)

5% reward points on non-EMI purchase using Citibank cards (Airtel)

5% reward points on non-EMI purchase using Axis bank cards (Airtel) Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max price in India Apple iPhone XS 64 GB - Rs. 99,900

Apple iPhone XS 256 GB - Rs. 1,14,900

Apple iPhone XS 512 GB - Rs. 1,34,900

Apple iPhone XS Max 64 GB - Rs. 1,09,900

Apple iPhone XS Max 256 GB - Rs. 1,24,900

Apple iPhone XS Max 512 GB - Rs. 1,44,900 iPhone XS, XS Max Delivery in India Airtel offers both in-store pickup and home delivery from the 28th of September 6.00 PM onwards

Reliance Jio will start delivering the product after three to four days from the 28th of September

Flipkart will deliver the product before the 28th of September Apple iPhone XS and XS Max introduction The Apple iPhone XS and the Apple iPhone XS Max are the latest flagship smartphones from Apple. The only two differences between these devices are the display size and battery. The Apple iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch display, whereas the Apple iPhone XS Max has a 6.5-inch display. Both iPhones have a nearly bezel-less design with a notch on top of the display. Both iPhones are powered by the Apple A12 Bionic chipset with 4 GB RAM and 64/256/512 GB internal storage. These are also the first set of smartphones from Apple with dual SIM card capability, where a user can use one physical SIM and an e-SIM. However, this feature is limited to 10 countries, which includes India.

