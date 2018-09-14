Apple slashes price of previous generation iPhones in India: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and more

Apple announced the iPhones for this year at an event on Wednesday. The latest lineup includes the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Of these, the iPhone XS duo will be expensive ones and will cost a fortune when it arrives in India. On the other hand, the iPhone XR will be a relatively affordable offering.

At the launch event of the 2018 iPhones, the company confirmed that the iPhone XS and XS Max will be launched in India later this month. In the meantime, the company has slashed the cost of the yesteryear models in the country.

Well, Apple has slashed the pricing of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X by a whopping Rs. 17,340. Even the outdated iPhone 6S has also received a price cut. We can expect the online retailers such as Flipkart and Amazon to sell these iPhones at an ever lesser cost.

Here are the price cut details on old iPhones

iPhone 6S Plus has received a major price drop. The 32GB model is priced at Rs. 34,900 instead of Rs. 52,240. The 128GB model is priced at Rs. 44,900 instead of Rs. 61,450. The iPhone X 64GB is available for Rs. 91,900 and the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,06,900 but these are marginal price cuts of Rs. 3,490 and Rs. 2,030 respectively.

To give you an idea of the complete list of iPhone,

iPhone 6S is priced at Rs. 29,900 and Rs. 39,990 for the 32GB and 128GB variants.

iPhone 6S Plus is priced at Rs. 34,900 and Rs. 44,900 for the 32GB and 128GB variants.

iPhone 7 is priced at Rs. 39,900 and Rs. 49,900 for the 32GB and 128GB variants.

iPhone 7 Plus is priced at Rs. 49,900 and Rs. 59,900 for the 32GB and 128GB variants

iPhone 8 is priced at Rs. 59,900 and Rs. 74,900 for the 64GB and 256GB variants.

iPhone 8 Plus is priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 84,900 for the 64GB and 256GB variants.

iPhone X is priced at Rs. 91,900 and Rs. 1,06,900 for the 64GB and 256GB variants.

iPhone XS, XS Max and XR expected price in India

The newly launched iPhone XR is likely to be priced around Rs. 76,900, Rs. 81,900 and Rs. 91,900 for the 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants. The iPhone XS is expected to cost Rs, 99,900, Rs. 1,14,900 and Rs. 1,34,900 for the 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants. Finally, the iPhone XS Max is said to cost Rs. 1,09,900, Rs. 1,24,900 and Rs. 1,44,900 for the 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants respectively.