Apple iPhone Xs and Xs Max up for grabs today in India: Price and launch offers

Most awaited smartphone of 2018 the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are all set to go on sale today in India. The smartphones will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Paytm Mall. Just to recall Airtel also started taking the pre-orders for the iPhone Xs and XS Max just after the launch, and the company has promised that the deliveries will start from September 28. So the smartphones will also be available through Apple Authorised retailers.

If you are looking for the iPhone XR then you still have to wait for a month, because the smartphone will be up for grabs on October 26. Apple has revealed that the consumer who is interested in the smartp[hone can pre-book the smartphone which is going to start from October 19.

According to Economic Times report, Apple is working hard to ensure that the sale of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will reach up to the mark in the country. The report revealed that two senior industry executives have confirmed that Apple is importing around 1 lakh units of both the smartphones in India.

Apple launch phase for the iPhone XS and XS Max is going to held across 12 Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS launch offers

e-commerce giant Flipkart is offering 5 percent discount on shopping with HDFC Bank or Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards. MasterCard holders with the 'First Online Payment' will get an instant discount of 10 percent.

Buyer can also avail the smartphone at no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 16,650 per month for iPhone XS. While the iPhone XS Max EMI starts from Rs 18,317 per month. The e-commerce website is also assuring a buyback price of Rs 45,000 for the iPhone XS and Rs 49,500 for the iPhone XS Max.

Paytm Mall is offering Rs 7000 exchange bonus and claiming that the booked phone will be delivered on the same day.