Buy the Apple iPhone XS at a starting price of Rs 4,499

Apple has recently announced its latest smartphone the iPhone XS, iPhone Xs Max and the iPhone XR. In India, the smartphone will be made available for purchase via Apples official store IndiaiStore.com. The company has announced that the iPhone XS and XS Max will be made available for purchase with low-cost EMI scheme. The pre-orders for the two flagships are already started in India.

The smartphones will be soon available for sale via Airtel, Jio and Flipkart along with the EMI options. If you are interested in buying the smartphone then make sure you have pre-booked the smartphones otherwise you won't be able to avail the launch offers.

The official website of the company shows an EMI is a calculator which will calculate the EMI and Effective Monthly Cost for transactions. Under the EMI option, you can avail the iPhone XS 64GB variant with a monthly EMI of Rs 4,499 for 24 months. The rate of interest will bring the price of the phone to Rs 1,07976 from the actual MRP of Rs 99,000.

On the other hand, the iPhone XS 256GB will be up for grabs with a monthly instalment of Rs 5,175 till 24 months. The actual price of the smartphone is Rs 1,14,900 and with interest, it will go up to Rs 1,24,200.

If you are interested in the top-notch model which is the iPhone XS 512 GB variant, then you can avail the phone for Rs 6,076 per month for 24 months. With the respective interest charges, the smartphone will cost you Rs 1,45,824.

The iPhone XS Max will also be shell out for Rs 4,999, Rs 5,678, and Rs 6,587 per month for 24 months for the 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants respectively. After the interested charged the smartphone will cost you Rs 1,19,976, Rs 1,36,272, and Rs 1,58,088.

Both the smartphones will be made available in India from September 28. The official website is also running a countdown for the release of the two new handsets. The company is also giving an additional 5 per cent cashback of Axis Bank credit cards and Citi credit cards.