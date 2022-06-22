Apple Is Re-Examining BOE’s OLED Screen Panels For iPhone 14; Screen Sizes Tipped News oi-Akshay Kumar

Earlier in April, BOE (Beijing Oriental Electronics) made a deal with Apple to provide screen panels for the iPhone 14 series. However, the deal was reportedly put to halt in May, when Apple found that BOE changed the display circuit design on its OLED panels. However, a fresh report suggests that Apple will be re-examining BOE's OLED display samples for the iPhone 14 soon.

Apple Will Start Re-Evaluating BOE's iPhone 14 Panels Soon

According to a report by the South Korean publication The Elec, Apple will start re-evaluating the OLED screen panel samples from BOE later this week. The Chinese display maker is expected to get approval from the Cupertino tech giant to make iPhone 14 OLED panels later this month. Once getting approval, BOE will start mass-producing the screen panels for the standard model of the upcoming iPhone 14 series, sometime between July and August.

BOE altered the circuit width of the film transistor on the iPhone 13 OLED panels, which prompted Apple to halt orders. However, the display maker recently received re-approval to continue supplying displays for the iPhone 13 series, suggests the source. Given the debacle, Apple will only approve an order of around five million display panels for the iPhone 14 series, once the re-examine process completes later this month.

Apple Will Source 80 Million OLED Panels From Samsung

Apart from BOE, Apple will also be sourcing iPhone 14 series OLED panels from Samsung Display and LG Display. A recent report from ETNews has suggested that Apple will be sourcing 80 million OLED screen panels for all iPhone 14 series models from Samsung Display. The source further suggests that Samsung's Display subsidiary will start mass producing and delivering the iPhone 14 displays at some point in the third quarter of this year.

iPhone 14 Series Will Have Two OLED Display Variants

A separate report by market research firm Omdia suggests that the iPhone 14 series will have two OLED screen panels across variants. There will reportedly be four iPhone models this year - the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They will be featuring LTPS OLED and LTPO OLED technologies-based screens.

The source claims that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus will offer 6.1-inch and 6.9-inch screen sizes, respectively. They will have LTPS OLED panels with higher refresh rates. As for the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, they will have the same screen sizes but are based on LTPO OLED panels. In addition, the Pro models will also be featuring variable and high refresh rates.

iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max Could Have A New Pill-Shaped Notch

Previous reports have indicated that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max models will have the usual wide-notched screen. However, the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max will be featuring a new pill-shaped notch. However, none of this has been officially confirmed at the moment, so we advise the readers to take this information with a pinch of salt for now.

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 series in the second week of September. The new iPhones will have camera upgrades, higher battery life, and better overall performance than their predecessors. Notably, the standard iPhone 14 model is said to be offered at a similar price tag as the iPhone 13. We can expect the rumor mill to reveal more details in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

