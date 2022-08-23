Just In
Apple To Manufacture iPhone 14 Series In India: Here’s Why
Apple is manufacturing a slew of iPhone models, including the iPhone SE, iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, and iPhone 13 series in India. Now, it is reported that the company is also planning to start manufacturing the upcoming iPhone 14 series in the country. Earlier, the same was suggested by the renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Apple To Manufacture iPhone 14 Series In India
As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple has plans to start manufacturing the iPhone 14 series in India. It is tipped that local manufacturing in the country will debut nearly two months post the release of the iPhone models made in China. This move is likely to help the company reduce its dependency on China and boost its manufacturing in India.
Reportedly, Apple is working with suppliers to ramp up manufacturing in India and reduce the duration it takes to manufacture a new iPhone in the country. Typically, the process takes nearly six to nine months but with the plans of making the iPhone 14 series in India shortly after shipments debut, Apple will be able to reduce this lag.
Given the company's plans to manufacture the upcoming models in India, we can expect the process to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 mini, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, it remains to be seen if the company is planning to bring the mini variant or the rumored iPhone 14 Max or Plus. We can expect the local manufacturing of the iPhone 14 series to debut in India sometime in November or December this year.
Why This Move By Apple?
This is not the first time that we are coming across reports regarding local manufacturing of the iPhone 14 series in India. Earlier this month, Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the company is in plans to use Foxconn's iPhone manufacturing unit in the country to produce the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 model simultaneously with China.
The analyst also stated that the move will reduce the dependency on China to avoid disruptions at a time when there are geo-political issues. Reportedly, the US politician Nancy Patricia Pelosi had meetings with Taiwanese assembler Pegatron and Apple's chipmaker TSMC. These meetings resulted in China blocking the shipments of these companies. Moreover, India is considered a key growth market for the company and smartphones in general.
