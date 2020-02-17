Apple Working On In-House 5G Modules For iPhone 12: Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple might be reinventing the design for the next iPhone. A report by Forbes points that Apple is apparently ripping out the core 5G technology from the iPhone 12 to start over again. The report reveals insights from Fast Company that Apple is unhappy with the Qualcomm's 5G antenna module as it's too bulky.

Apple iPhone 12 Redesign

If the report is to be believed, Apple is working on replacing the module ground up, something that suits the sleek industrial design the company is seeking for the new phone. Adding on, a new report from industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo reveals disappointing news about 5G for the iPhone 12.

The report notes that Apple has scrapped its plans to include as many as six power amplifiers for 5G networking. Kuo further adds that these amplifiers have been reduced to one or two amplifiers, which means this could be the end of 2X2 MIMO uplink support and possibly slower 5G speeds.

"I suspect Apple's gamble here is that buyers will not notice a difference in real-world scenarios given the even basic 5G implementation in a smartphone can result in dramatic speed increases over 4G," the Kuo report notes. He further adds that Apple might be right about the 5G speeds.

Will Apple Make It?

The reports and rumors about Apple are that there are two events this year. A couple of weeks from now, Apple might launch the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9. The iPhone 12 is expected to launch about four months from now at the WWDC Apple Developer conference. The reports of a design revamp now raises the question if Apple can bring out the device in four months.

It's known that 5G antennas are harder to create as 5G consumes higher frequencies that are far more sensitive with less margin for error when compared to 4G or 3G. The Forbes report notes that "slight imperfection in an antenna coming off the production line might lead to connection problems later on."

A similar situation occurred with the iPhone 4, where Apple decided to design the antenna on the device. However, if Apple succeeds in making the 5G modules for the upcoming phone, it would further revolutionize the way Apple gets its modems and chips.

