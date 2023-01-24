Apple Releases iOS 16.3 Update For iPhones; Fixes Display Lines Issue In iPhone 14 Pro Max News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Apple has started seeding its much-awaited iOS 16.3 stable update for iPhones. The update brings lots of bug fixes and also adds a couple of features. The iPhone 14 Pro Max was plagued with a horizontal lines issue, which many feared to be a hardware problem. Finally, the dreadful glitch has been resolved in this firmware update. The latest update also brings advanced data protection for iCloud, a physical security key for two-factor authentication, support for HomePod (2nd Gen), and more.

To update to the latest iOS 16.3 firmware on your iPhone, simply navigate to Settings > General > Software update. Let's take a look at the iOS 16.3 changelog below.

Apple iOS 16.3 For iPhone: Changelog

• New Unity wallpaper honours Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month in the US

• Advanced Data Protection for iCloud expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 - including iCloud Backup, Notes and Photos - protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud

• Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process on new devices

• Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

• Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

• Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

• Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

• Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

• Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

• Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

• Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

