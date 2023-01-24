ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple Releases iOS 16.3 Update For iPhones; Fixes Display Lines Issue In iPhone 14 Pro Max

    By
    |
    Apple Releases iOS 16.3 Update For iPhones: Changelog

    Apple has started seeding its much-awaited iOS 16.3 stable update for iPhones. The update brings lots of bug fixes and also adds a couple of features. The iPhone 14 Pro Max was plagued with a horizontal lines issue, which many feared to be a hardware problem. Finally, the dreadful glitch has been resolved in this firmware update. The latest update also brings advanced data protection for iCloud, a physical security key for two-factor authentication, support for HomePod (2nd Gen), and more.

     

    To update to the latest iOS 16.3 firmware on your iPhone, simply navigate to Settings > General > Software update. Let's take a look at the iOS 16.3 changelog below.

    Apple iOS 16.3 For iPhone: Changelog

    • New Unity wallpaper honours Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month in the US
    • Advanced Data Protection for iCloud expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 - including iCloud Backup, Notes and Photos - protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud
    • Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process on new devices
    • Support for HomePod (2nd generation)
    • Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls
    • Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards
    • Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen
    • Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max
    • Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status
    • Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests
    • Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

    Comments
    More APPLE News
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple iOS smartphones news
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2023

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X