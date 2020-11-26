Apple Shells Out Rs. 30,000 To Make iPhone 12 Pro’s Hardware Components News oi-Vivek

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro are the latest premium flagship smartphones from the company with new features like 5G support, MagSafe, and LiDAR scanner. According to teardown-experts Fomalhaut Techno Solutions, it costs Rs. 30,000 just for the hardware parts.

Do note that, the iPhone 12 Pro costs Rs. 119,900 in India, making it one of the most expensive iPhones, especially for the 512GB storage, which costs almost Rs. 1.5 lakhs. Do note that, Apple spends Rs. 27,546 for the hardware components of iPhone 12.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Component Prices

The second most expensive part of the iPhone 12 Pro is the display. The company is using OLED screen from Samsung, which costs Rs. 5,169, the most expensive component of the iPhone 12 Pro is the 5G modem from Qualcomm, which costs Rs. 6,646.

Then comes the A14 Bionic, which costs Rs. 2,954 per unit and components like RAM and flash storage costs Rs. 945, and Rs. 1,418, respectively. These parts of the iPhone 12 Pro have been sourced from various countries, where the majority of them are coming from the USA, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. It is also interesting to see that Apple only sources over 4 percent of the components from China.

Do note that, BoM or bill of materials only constitutes for the cost of hardware. Apple sells a lot of money for R&D for both software and hardware, which could be as much as the price of the hardware components.

A phone's price consists of additional factors like the cost of running the company, marketing funds, research funds, manufacturing, and shipping costs. Unlike many Android phones, Apple definitely makes a good profit on each iPhone it sells across the world.

