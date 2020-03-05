ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple Employees Warned Of Phone Units Shortage Due To Coronavirus

    By
    |

    Coronavirus has resulted in temporarily shutting down the iPhone assembly units in China. Apple stores worldwide are now facing a shortage in iPhone device supply. A report by Bloomberg notes that Apple store workers have been warned that replacement iPhones will be in low supply for up to two to four weeks.

    Apple Stores Face Shortage Of iPhone Devices

     

    Low Supply Of iPhone

    The report notes that the Apple workers, known as Geniuses, "were advised in a memo that they can offer to mail replacement iPhones to customers and provide loaner devices to ease delays." However, there is still no guarantee that buyers can walk out of an appointment with a brand new iPhone in hand.

    When Apple users bring in a damaged iPhone to an Apple Store, the company can replace the individual parts like the screen or the camera. If the device is beyond repair, Apple generally provides a replacement phone rather than a brand new model. The Apple employees have also reported a supply shortage of individual parts.

    Apple didn't respond to comment.

    Coronavirus Affects Apple

    The current situation with the widespread coronavirus has resulted in a low supply of iPhone repair parts. Presently, Apple is beginning to see a shortage of iPad Pro. The supply of the iPhone 11 has also begun to tighten internationally.

    At the same time, Apple's factory partners Foxconn and Wistron have stopped manufacturing iPhone units to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in China. There has been more evidence of strain on Apple's product stocks across multiple fronts. While limited stock for replacement iPhone would be the first sign of trouble, it's likely to get worse if Apple can't produce the next iPhone for those who wish to upgrade.

    Apple is putting in an effort to re-open its stores in China after being forced to shut down. The company had shut down all 42 stores and has now re-opened 38 stores as of yesterday (March 4).

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news mobiles apple iPhone coronavirus
    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 9:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X