Apple Employees Warned Of Phone Units Shortage Due To Coronavirus News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Coronavirus has resulted in temporarily shutting down the iPhone assembly units in China. Apple stores worldwide are now facing a shortage in iPhone device supply. A report by Bloomberg notes that Apple store workers have been warned that replacement iPhones will be in low supply for up to two to four weeks.

Low Supply Of iPhone

The report notes that the Apple workers, known as Geniuses, "were advised in a memo that they can offer to mail replacement iPhones to customers and provide loaner devices to ease delays." However, there is still no guarantee that buyers can walk out of an appointment with a brand new iPhone in hand.

When Apple users bring in a damaged iPhone to an Apple Store, the company can replace the individual parts like the screen or the camera. If the device is beyond repair, Apple generally provides a replacement phone rather than a brand new model. The Apple employees have also reported a supply shortage of individual parts.

Apple didn't respond to comment.

Coronavirus Affects Apple

The current situation with the widespread coronavirus has resulted in a low supply of iPhone repair parts. Presently, Apple is beginning to see a shortage of iPad Pro. The supply of the iPhone 11 has also begun to tighten internationally.

At the same time, Apple's factory partners Foxconn and Wistron have stopped manufacturing iPhone units to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in China. There has been more evidence of strain on Apple's product stocks across multiple fronts. While limited stock for replacement iPhone would be the first sign of trouble, it's likely to get worse if Apple can't produce the next iPhone for those who wish to upgrade.

Apple is putting in an effort to re-open its stores in China after being forced to shut down. The company had shut down all 42 stores and has now re-opened 38 stores as of yesterday (March 4).

Best Mobiles in India