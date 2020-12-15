Just In
Apple Won’t Delay Launch Of iPhone 13 Predicts Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
Apple iPhone 12 series has begun shipping and users seem happy with the latest device. With the 5nm chipset, 5G support, LiDAR sensors, and more - the iPhone 12 series has brought in several new features, with a significant delay in launch. According to popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13 series won't be facing such delays.
Apple iPhone 13: No Delay In Launch
The analyst says that the iPhone 13 will be releasing on time in 2021 since Apple has sorted out all its manufacturing troubles. He further notes that the iPhone 13 units will begin production in the summer of 2021, which means it could on schedule for the September 2021 Apple event.
The launch of the iPhone 12 was significantly delayed this year due to the pandemic. Moreover, Apple also had troubles with its manufacturing units, which further caused a delay and a large gap between the iPhone 12 models shipping dates.
For now, there's still no word on the number of models we'll be seeing on the iPhone 13 series, but certainly, they would debut together. Looking back, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro launched together, while the iPhone 12 Mini and the Pro Max models joined the list later.
Apple iPhone 13: What To Expect
It's a bit too early to talk about the iPhone 13 series, given that it's been only a few weeks since the iPhone 12 launched. One can certainly expect the next-gen A15 Bionic chipset based on the same 5nm architecture. A couple of speculations note that the iPhone 13 could include an upgraded ultra-wide-angle lens. Also, Apple is reportedly upping the refresh rate on the iPhone 13 series. Apple is also reportedly increasing the maximum storage option up to 1TB.
In other news, rumors note that the company is facing a shortage of the A14 Bionic chipsets and even camera components. However, Kuo assures that such things are common and can be expected always. If you're unable to get your hands on the iPhone 12 Pro, the wait might be a bit longer than anticipated. For all we know, new batches of the iPhone 12 are expected to reach the market in the following days.
