Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Vs Apple A14 Bionic: Apple Shines Yet Again

Qualcomm recently announced the Snapdragon 888 SoC, the flagship silicon that is set to power a majority of flagship Android phones of 2021. One smartphone chip that goes head-to-head against the Snapdragon 888 is the Apple A14 Bionic featured on the iPhone 12 lineup.

Apple has been outperforming Qualcomm's counterpart over the last few years. It looks like Apple has managed to outperform Qualcomm's offering yet again, at least in terms of CPU performance.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Vs Apple A14 Bionic Geekbench Performance

Geekbench 5 is one of the most comprehensive CPU benchmarking tool, especially for smartphone processors. According to the Geekbench listing, the possible OnePlus 9, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 posts 1115 points on single-core and 3483 points on multi-core CPU performance.

Similarly, the Apple A14 Bionic has posted 1585 points on single-core CPU performance, and 3924 points on multi-core CPU performance. These numbers pretty much explain how powerful is the Apple A14 Bionic when compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Do note that, Apple A14 Bionic just has six CPU cores, whereas the Snapdragon 888 SoC has eight CPU cores. Both processors use ARM's microarchitecture, offering great performance without affecting the battery life.

On further analysis, it looks like the Apple A14 Bionic has much better single-core performance, whereas the multi-core performance of these CPUs is almost similar. In fact, the A14 Bionic is over 30 percent more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Most apps and games still depend on single-core CPU performance, which also makes the Apple A14 Bionic a better processor when compared to the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Do note that, both processors are based on 5nm fabrication, which means both processors will be efficient and will offer great battery life.

