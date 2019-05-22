ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ARM breaks up with Huawei: Is this the end of Huawei?

    Most of the smartphone processors are based on ARM's design

    By
    |

    Huawei is once again in trouble, as the chipset designed company ARM has issued a company-wide notice to its employees to cut down support and engagement from the Chinese smartphone maker. This is a pretty huge blow to Huawei, as it stalls the company's ability to make mobile chipsets, which are based on ARM design.

    ARM breaks up with Huawei: Is this the end of Huawei?

     

    No more Kirin processors, maybe

    The latest development between ARM and Huawei suggests that the chipset design company ARM might not be able to make newer chipsets that power the upcoming Huawei and Honor smartphone, as each and every Kirin processor is based on ARM's design.

    Though ARM is a UK company (owned by Japanese Softbank group), it still has some branches in parts of the US, including Texas and California. According to a report from Verge, ARM is complying with the latest rules and orders set by the Trump lead govt.

    Is this the end of Huawei?

    As of now, both software and hardware companies have stopped doing business with Huawei. Though Google will provide all the support that Huawei needs for the next 90 days to support already existing devices launched on or before the 16th of May. As the company is already working on an alternative OS with Android apps support, Huawei is most likely to launch the same in the coming days.

    Software is not that big of an issue, as Android OS is an open source platform, which can be accessed by anyone, and there are also a lot of third-party app stores which might not match the Google Play Store's vast library but will get the job done.

    Without ARM's support, it is almost impossible to make a mobile processor. In fact, almost every modern smartphone chipset (Including iPhone's processor) is based on ARM's design. To make newer smartphone chipsets, Huawei renegotiate the terms with ARM and US, or the company has to design their own chipsets, which is not impossible, but it will take some time.

    Via

     

    Read More About: huawei arm news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue