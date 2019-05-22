Just In
ARM breaks up with Huawei: Is this the end of Huawei?
Most of the smartphone processors are based on ARM's design
Huawei is once again in trouble, as the chipset designed company ARM has issued a company-wide notice to its employees to cut down support and engagement from the Chinese smartphone maker. This is a pretty huge blow to Huawei, as it stalls the company's ability to make mobile chipsets, which are based on ARM design.
No more Kirin processors, maybe
The latest development between ARM and Huawei suggests that the chipset design company ARM might not be able to make newer chipsets that power the upcoming Huawei and Honor smartphone, as each and every Kirin processor is based on ARM's design.
Though ARM is a UK company (owned by Japanese Softbank group), it still has some branches in parts of the US, including Texas and California. According to a report from Verge, ARM is complying with the latest rules and orders set by the Trump lead govt.
Is this the end of Huawei?
As of now, both software and hardware companies have stopped doing business with Huawei. Though Google will provide all the support that Huawei needs for the next 90 days to support already existing devices launched on or before the 16th of May. As the company is already working on an alternative OS with Android apps support, Huawei is most likely to launch the same in the coming days.
Software is not that big of an issue, as Android OS is an open source platform, which can be accessed by anyone, and there are also a lot of third-party app stores which might not match the Google Play Store's vast library but will get the job done.
Without ARM's support, it is almost impossible to make a mobile processor. In fact, almost every modern smartphone chipset (Including iPhone's processor) is based on ARM's design. To make newer smartphone chipsets, Huawei renegotiate the terms with ARM and US, or the company has to design their own chipsets, which is not impossible, but it will take some time.