Asus likely planned for 10GB RAM on flagship phone

At the Computex 2018 earlier this week, Taiwanese manufacturer Asus unveiled the ROG gaming smartphone. This is more of a gaming rig than a smartphone. The ROG in its name stands for Republic of Gamers as in the company's gaming laptop series. This is the company's first dedicated gaming smartphone aimed to take on Razer phone and Xiaomi Black Shark.

The Asus gaming smartphone has high-end hardware including an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. This powerful processor is teamed up with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage capacities. The high-end hardware is complemented by the aggressive design of the smartphone and its innovative cooling system.

If you are surprised by the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, then you would be stunned to know that the company was in plans to use 10GB RAM in one of its flagship smartphones. There are speculations that the company was in plans to use such a large chunk of RAM on an unnamed flagship around 10 months back.

As per the Twitter-based tipster Roland Quandt, the company discarded the idea of using 10GB RAM as it could not find a way to fit such a large RAM module into the internal panel of the device. The idea of using 10GB RAM in a smartphone sounds insane as most of the space would have been unused. But it would have created a great level of excitement and the company could have been the first one come up with such a smartphone.

Smartphones with 10GB RAM will be a thing of the future

Unfortunately, the plan of implementing 10GB RAM did not materialize for the Taiwanese company's gaming smartphone. We hope that Asus might find a way to overcome the struggle and use such a large RAM module in its future devices. Also, we can expect other smartphone manufacturers to come up with such 10GB RAM phones in the future.

Wondering if you really need 10GB RAM in a smartphone? Well, it isn't required as most space would be left unused. There are reports that 4GB RAM should be more than enough for smartphones. Given that we have already seen several 6GB RAM Android smartphones and a few 8GB RAM phones too, the 10GB RAM concept might materialize in the years to come.