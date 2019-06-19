Asus 6Z India Launch Today At 12:30 PM – Price, Specs And Live Stream News oi-Karan Sharma

Asus is all set to launch its 6Z which is also known as ZenFone 6 but due to court orders the company was restrained to sell its Zen and ZenFone products and so that why the company has rebranded the name and market it as 6Z in India. This is going to be the latest flagship smartphone from Asus. Recently the company has also started teasing the smartphone on Flipkart. The launch event will be held today in New Delhi at 12:30 PM. Asus will also live stream the entire launch event which you can watch it here.

Asus ZenFone 6 How To Watch Live Stream

The launch event is scheduled for 12:30 pm and the company will live stream the event from its official Asus India account on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook and also on Flipkart. We have also embedded the link of the live stream so you can enjoy it over here as well.

Asus 6Z Expected Price In India

Asus 6Z was launched in the European market with a price tag of EUR 499 (approx Rs. 39,000) for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage. The mid-range model with 6GB RAM +128GB ROM is up for sale at EUR 559 (approx Rs. 43,600). The top-notch model with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at EUR 599 (approx Rs. 46,700). So we can expect the Indian pricing close to the European one. Let's see at what price range the company will launch the smartphone in the country.

Asus 6Z Specifications

The Asus 6Z is already launched in the European countries so we already know the specification. The smartphone will arrive with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The screen will carry an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, clubbed with above-mentioned RAM and storage combination and if that is not enough then you can also expand the storage via micro SD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone will offer a motorised rotating camera module which houses a dual camera setup with the combination of a 48-megapixel primary shooter + 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle camera sensor along with an LED flash. As this is the motorised rotating camera it means that the same camera setup will work for both front and back.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery along with Quick Charge 4.0 support. On the software front, the smartphone will run on Android 9.0 Pie.

