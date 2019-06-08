Asus ZenFone 6 Update – Super Night Mode For Wide-Angle Camera News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Asus recently announced its latest flagship smartphone - ZenFone 6. While this device is yet to be launched in India, it looks like the company has rolled out the much-awaited feature to the smartphone. The secondary camera lacks the Super Night Mode for capability and this has been rolled out via the latest software update.

The software update rolled out to the Asus smartphone carries the build number WW-16.1210.1904.133. This update will be rolled out to all the users across the world in phases. So, all the users of the ZenFone 6 will get the update in the next few days.

Asus ZenFone 6 Update

This is a significant update rolled out to the Asus smartphone as it brings the Super Night Mode feature for the ultra wide-camera sensor. As of now, the primary 48MP camera sensor of the ZenFone 6 had the Super Night Mode but the ultra wide-angle sensor missed out on the same. Finally, this update brings the capability to the smartphone.

Besides this support, the update also improves the rotation capability of the flip camera module of the Asus ZenFone 6. Also, it optimizes the headphone sound quality, translation strings in settings and UI animation. It brings improvements to the overall system stability as well.

Changelog Of Asus ZenFone 6 Update

The official changelog of the ZenFone 6 include the following.

Weather info on the lock screen

Improved system stability

Optimized UI animation

Super Night Mode on ultra-wide angle sensor

Optimized sound quality while using headphones

Improved camera rotation stability

Our Take On The ZenFone 6

The Asus ZenFone 6 is all set to be launched in India on June 19 and has been teased by the e-commerce portal Flipkart. Being a flagship smartphone in the affordable market segment, it is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC and has a unique camera design with dual flip cameras at the rear that double as the selfie camera as well. We can expect it to be pose a tough challenge to the other affordable flagship devices in the market with the rollout of the recent improvements.