Asus ZenFone 6 To Launch On June 19 With Flip Camera Setup

Asus launched the much-hyped Asus ZenFone 6 in Taiwan with one of a kind flip camera, where the main camera also acts as a selfie camera. Just like the ZenFone 5z, the Asus ZenFone 6 or the ZenFone 6z will be available exclusively on Flipkart, and the device will be unveiled in India on June 19.

It looks like the recent order from High Court of Delhi is not going to impact on using the brand name Zen on the ZenFone 6 or the ZenFone 6z, as the device is still listed as the Asus ZenFone 6 on Asus India website.

Asus ZenFone 6 specifications

The Asus ZenFone 6 comes with a 6.46-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Asus ZenFone 6 has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture with OIS, and the device also has a 13 MP secondary ultra wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The USP of the Asus ZenFone 6 is the fact that the primary camera is a flip camera, which also acts as a selfie camera, and the smartphone does not feature a dedicated selfie camera setup.

The smartphone has a dual nano-SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. Similarly, the device also has a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The device also has a 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type-C port, and the device also features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The ZenFone 6 also comes Android 9 Pie with Zen UI skin on top, which looks like a stock Android OS with added customizations.

What do we think about the Asus ZenFone 6?

The Asus ZenFone 6 is one of the most affordable smartphones in the world, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Similarly, the device also has a unique camera setup and an all-display design. We are just a few days away before the launch of the Asus ZenFone 6, and stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the upcoming flagship smartphone from Asus.