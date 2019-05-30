Asus ZenFone 6 With 48MP Flip Camera Likely To Launch On June 16 In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Asus ZenFone 6 ‘Notify Me' page had also gone live earlier on Flipkart.

Asus ZenFone 6, the latest flagship smartphone by the Taiwanese tech giant had been officially launched earlier this month. The company had hosted the launch event of the smartphone in Spain. The successor to the company's latest year's popular flagship- the ZenFone 5, the ZenFone 6 comes with a unique camera design which is the USP of this device.

Asus ZenFone 6 India launch date:

Asus had not revealed the official launch date of its latest ZenFone 6 series in the Indian market. However, some reports online suggest that the smartphone could be launched next month in the country. The Asus ZenFone 6 might hit the shelves in India on June 16, 2019. Do note that, this date has been suggested online and not by the company.

Asus is yet to reveal the specific timeline for the launch of ZenFone 6 in India. However, the smartphone was recently teased by the e-commerce giant Flipkart. The Asus ZenFone 6 'Notify Me' page had also gone live earlier on Flipkart. The device was listed with a tagline "Coming Soon" which indicated at an imminent launch.

With all the recent developments and the latest reports, it could be highly likely that Asus might bring the premium ZenFone 6 next month in India. Though, it remains to be seen what price tag it will carry and when the sales will go live.

Asus ZenFone 6 quick specs:

The major highlight of the Asus ZenFone 6 is the camera setup with a flip design. This is the first Asus smartphone to feature this design. The camera lenses comprise of a 48MP primary lens and a 13MP ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV. The primary lens is a Sony IMX586 sensor which is known for its detailing and clarity.

The device adorns a 6.4-inch NanoEdge display panel. The display delivers an FHD+ resolution and has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. Under the hood, a Snapdragon 855 SoC keeps everything in check. It has been launched with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64/128GB internal storage options.

The software onboard is Android Pie OS layered with ZEN UI 6.0 skin. The smartphone is fueled by a 5.000mAh battery which has 18W fast charging support.

What we think about the ZenFone 6:

Asus ZenFone 6 packs some promising hardware. The powerful Snapdragon processor, a high-resolution display, and high-end camera make this smartphone a competent device. Besides, the flip camera design is a unique approach to take on the pop-up selfie camera smartphones. It is the pricing which will decide the success of this smartphone in the Indian market. However, it would be interesting to see how fairly it performs against the OnePlus 7 Pro and other high-end devices in the country.

