Asus ZenFone 6 Edition 30 announced at Computex 2019: What's the difference?

Asus ZenFone 6 Edition 30 has a new design and beefed up specifications as compared to the standard variant.

Asus ZenFone 6 is the current-generation flagship smartphone launched by the company recently. It is the successor to the ZenFone 5Z launched last year. Now, at the Computex 2019, the Taiwanese brand has announced a limited edition model of its latest flagship to mark its 30th anniversary. This special edition model is called Asus ZenFone 6 Edition 30.

Well, the Asus ZenFone 6 Edition 30 features a new design and upgraded specifications. It was launched alongside the new VivoBook laptops, ZenBook Edition 30 laptop and Prime X299 Edition 30 motherboard.

Asus ZenFone 6 Edition 30 design

When it comes to design, this new Asus smartphone comes with a new rear design has concentric circle patterns engraved on a 3D-curved glass design. It has has been launched in Matte Black color and will feature an embossed Edition 30 logo at the back. This smartphone stands out from the regular ZenFone 6. Notably, the concentric circles were seen on previous generation Asus smartphones.

As per Asus, only 3,000 units of the Asus ZenFone 6 Edition 30 model will be available for purchase across the world. It will come with a warranty period of 30 months. However, the pricing and availability of this smartphone is yet to be announced by the company.

What about specifications?

Specs wise, this Asus smartphone has 12GB RAM and a whopping 512GB storage space. On the other hand, the high-end variant of the standard ZenFone 6 has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot on the device support up to 2TB of expandable storage space. The other aspects include a 6.4-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

For imaging, the special edition model comes with a flip camera as seen on the vanilla variant. It has dual cameras housed in the flip module comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary sensor with ultra wide-angle lens and 125-degree field of view. The camera will flip to the front to click selfies.

Under its hood, the Asus ZenFone 6 Edition 30 houses the Snapdragon 855 SoC and uses a 5000mAh battery along with support for Quick Charge 4.0. There are dual smart amplifiers, dual speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.