Asus Zenfone 6 India launch teased by Flipkart News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Asus Zenfone 6 to be exclusive to Flipkart.

Asus Zenfone 6 is the latest flagship smartphone from the company. The device went official last week with a unique flip camera design. Now, it looks like this smartphone will be launched soon in India but we are yet to get a specific launch date for this smartphone.

The USP of the smartphone is the presence of a flip camera module with dual camera sensors. Apart from this, the Asus flagship comes with other highlights including a 5000mAh battery, support for fast charging and more. Announced last week, the Zenfone 6 is all set to be launched soon in India, teases the e-commerce portal Flipkart. This hints that the device could be exclusive to Flipkart.

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding when exactly we can expect this smartphone to be launched in India and the alleged pricing of the same. In the international markets, it has been launched in Twilight Silver and Midnight Black color options starting from 499 euros (approx. Rs. 39,000). When it comes to the Indian market, we can expect the device to be more affordable as it is meant to compete against the likes of OnePlus 7 and the upcoming Poco F2.

Asus Zenfone 6 specifications

Asus Zenfone 6 bestows a 6.46-inch FHD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and HDR10 support. Under its hood, it gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC processor based on the 7nm process. It comes in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB/256GB ROM along with expandable storage space up to 1TB using a microSD card slot.

Running Android 9 Pie topped with ZenUI 6, this Asus smartphone comes with dual SIM support as well. It has dual cameras that double as both the front and rear cameras. It comprises a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with Laser AF, f/1.79 aperture and dual LED flash and a 13MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 125-degree ultra wide-angle lens.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, standard connectivity features such as Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual 4G VoLTE. The device gets the power from a 5000mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0 fast charging support.