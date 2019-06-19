Asus 6Z Launched In India With Rotating Camera – Price, Key Features And Offers News oi-Karan Sharma

Asus has finally launched its 6Z in the Indian smartphone market after all the hustle and tussle with the Indian Court. The smartphone was earlier supposed to be launch in the country as ZenFone 6 but the court has ordered the company to ditch the Zen brand in the country. The highlights of the smartphone are its motorised rotating cameras which will work as front and back both. There are a lot more about the smartphone which you don't want to miss. Here are the details.

Asus 6Z Price And Offer

ASUS 6z will be available in three combination of RAM and ROM starting with the base variant of 6GB RAM + 64GB storage which will cost you Rs. 31,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will be up for sale at Rs. 34,999. The top notch model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you Rs. 39,999. The smartphone will be made available for sale from June 26, 2019 on Flipkart.

The company is also offering Complete Mobile Protection worth Rs. 3,999 only for Rs 99.

Asus 6Z Specifications

ASUS 6z is equipped with a 6.4-inch display with NanoEdge slim-bezel. The screen carries a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut ensures rich, lifelike colors and up to 600nits brightness makes it easy to read what's onscreen, even when outdoors. The latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6 covers the front display, for scratch resistance and drop protection and back featuring a 3D-curved glass.

ASUS 6z is powered by the Snapdragon 855 built on, a 7nm process and featuring an octa-core CPU. The smartphone is also equipped with a high-capacity 5000mAh battery. The company claims that it is capable of delivering up to two days of battery life, and 26 days of 4G standby, up to 21 hours of Wi-Fi web browsing and up to 33.3 hours of talk time. The smartphone is equipped with a USB type C charging slot and supports Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging. An 18-Watts Quick Charge 4.0 Charger is provided inbox.

ASUS 6z introduces the groundbreaking Flip Camera, a motorized flip-up dual-camera module that serves as both front and rear cameras. The main camera of ASUS 6z boasts the latest Sony IMX586 48MP sensor with an f/1.79 wide aperture lens and Quad Bayer technology for incredible day and night photography. The 13MP 125° ultra-wide secondary camera lets users fit more friends and scenery in the shot, with real-time distortion correction.

The Flip Camera module is made from an amorphous alloy which is a highly advanced material that is 20% lighter than stainless steel, but with four times the strength.

For added protection, a G-sensor in the module detects the rate of acceleration, allowing Flip Camera to automatically return the module to a safe position if the phone is dropped.

