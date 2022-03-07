Asus 8z First Sale In India Today Via Flipkart: Should You Buy? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Asus 8z was launched in select global markets such as Europe and Taiwan as Zenfone 8 in 2021. Later, a few days back, the Asus 8z was launched in India with a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, a 64MP Sony camera sensor at the rear, and a 4000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Notably, the device was launched to bring a compact flagship smartphone for users.

Asus 8z First Sale In India

Today, the Asus 8z is all set to go on sale for the first time in India. The smartphone was launched in a single storage variant in the country featuring 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. It is priced at Rs. 42,999 and comes in two color options - Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver.

When it comes to the price and discounts, the Asus 8z will be available exclusively via the online retailer Flipkart. The sale will debut at 12 PM and there will be a slew of other discounts and offers. Interested buyers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card for the purchase. Additionally, buyers can also avail an additional Rs. 6,000 off on the Asus smartphone.

Furthermore, buyers of the Asus 8z will get a pair of Google Pixel Buds A-series by paying Rs. 6,999. Interested buyers can also sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get a Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs. 100. Notably, there will be an EMI payment option as well starting from Rs. 1,470 per month.

Asus 8z Specifications

The Asus 8Z comes with a 5.92-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and it also packs an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Like most high-end devices, the Asus 8Z also has a stereo speaker setup. Unlike most high-end devices, the Asus 8Z comes with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

When it comes to construction quality, the Asus 8Z uses a glass sandwich design with a metal frame. The phone has a dual-camera setup with a 64MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. There is also a 12MP selfie camera at the front. The main camera is capable of shooting 8K videos and it has features like OIS for stable photography and videography.

Despite the small form factor, the Asus 8Z has a 4000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The phone misses out on wireless charging and reverses charging. The phone is likely to launch with Android 11 OS and will soon be updated to Android 12 OS.

Should You Buy Asus 8z?

Undoubtedly, Asus 8z is one of the best Android smartphones that is equipped with decent specs and features. It is much smaller and more compact than the competitors out there. Priced at Rs. 42,999, the Asus smartphone features a bigger battery and upgraded camera sensors. If you want to purchase a more affordable and compact variant of the premium phones, then you can get your hands on the Asus 8z.

