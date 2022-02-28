Just In
Asus 8z With Snapdragon 888 SoC And 64MP Camera Launched In India
After a lot of delays, the Taiwanese tech giant has announced the launch of the Asus 8z smartphone in India. It is the sequel to the Asus 6z that was launched earlier in the country. The smartphone has been launched in the country in Horizon Silver and Obsidian Black color options.
The Asus 8z has been launched in a single storage variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 42,999 and will go on sale via the e-commerce portal Flipkart from March 7, 2022.
Asus 8z Specifications
In terms of specifications, the Asus 8z flaunts a 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a high refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling of 240Hz, up to 1100 nits of brightness, HDR 10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
Under the hood, the Asus smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC based on the 5nm process and Adreno 660 GPU. The processor comes with 8GB RAM of LPDDR5 and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. Running Android 11 topped with ZenUI 8 and is upgradeable to Android 12.
For imaging, the Asus 8z comes with a 64MP primary Sony IMX686 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture with OIS support and a 12MP secondary ultra-wide angle Sony IMX363 sensor with dual PD autofocus and f/2.2 aperture with 8K video recording and 4cm macro mode. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 12MP Sony IMX663 selfie camera sensor with dual PD autofocus.
The other goodies of the Asus 8z include a 3.5mm audio jack, dual Cirrus Logic CS35L45 amplifier, Dirac HD sound, triple microphones, Hi-Res Audio, stereo speakers, Asus Noise Reduction technology, FM radio, and OZO Audio Zoom.
There is an IP68 water and dust resistant certification, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G SA/NSA support, dual-SIM support, dual 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, NFC and a 4000mAh battery 30W fast charging, PD charging, and Quick Charge 4.0. We can get to know further details regarding the smartphone's performance in a detailed review of the Asus 8z.
