Asus ARES smartphone with ARCore support officially launched in Taiwan

Asus, the PC and smartphone maker from Taiwan has launched a new smartphone in Taiwan called as the Asus ARES, which is a rebranded version of the Asus ZenFone AR for NT$ 9,990 (Rs 23,000). The smartphone will be available in Taiwan from the 15th of June on online and offline stores across the country.

The Asus ARES was launched originally as the Asus ZenFone (before 18th months) which was the first Google Tango powered smartphone with AR capabilities. Though the specifications of the Asus ARES might sound bit outdated for the for today's standards. However, at the time of launch, the smartphone had some of the best specifications that anyone can ask for. As of now, the smartphone is also listed on Google ARCore website, which means the device supports the latest standards for AR.

The Project Tango was recently renamed as Google ARCore. The Asus ZenFone AR or the Asus ARES are some of the smartphones which currently support ARCore. If you are in the market and looking for a smartphone with additional capabilities, then the Asus ARES looks like a great smartphone, which happens to offer price to performance ratio.

Asus ARES specifications

The smartphone packs in 8GB RAM on board. Speaking of other specifications, the Asus ARES sports a 5.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor. Other than the 8GB variant, there is also a basic version with 6GB of RAM. Storage-wise, the ZenFone AR has 64GB/128GB of native storage space. Powering the device is a 3300mAh battery that offers fast charging support.

On the software front, it runs on Zen UI 3.0 which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone also features a fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port. Now coming to the key highlight of the ZenFone AR, it has a rear-facing camera setup that comprises three separate camera sensors.

The 23MP camera is equipped with features like motion tracking, measure depth, and room mapping. There is also a dual-LED flash accompanying the camera. Up front, the device bears an 8MP selfie shooter with dual-LED flash.