Asus might release Android 8.1 Oreo for Zenfone 3 Ultra smartphone

Google had officially announced the Android 9 Pie for the users back in August 2019 and since then we have seen a number of smartphones which have received the latest Android update. While most of the smartphone manufacturers have started pushing out the Android Pie update for their devices, there are still some smartphones which are receiving the older Android Oreo update. The Taiwanese tech giant Asus is also not left behind. The company has rolled out the Android 9 Pie update for some of its smartphones including ZenFone 5Z and others and now is expected to roll out the older Android 8.0 Oreo for one of its flagship smartphones.

Asus is expected to release the Android 8.1 Oreo to its premium ZenFone 3 Ultra. The ZenFone 3 Ultra was released back in August 2016. The device shipped with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and has received various updates since its launch. The smartphone is currently running on the Android 7.0 Nougat and might receive its last Android update in the coming period.

The Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra running on Android 8.1 Ore has apparently received a Wi-Fi Alliance, suggests a report from TheAndroidSoul. As of now, Asus has not released any official statement regarding the Android Oreo rollout for the ZenFone 3 Ultra, however, it is being suggested that the company might be testing the update before a final rollout.

Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra specifications:

The Asus ZenFone 3 Ultra is fuelled by a mid-range octa-core Snapdragon 652 chipset which is clubbed with Adreno 510 GPU to render high-resolution graphics and 4GB of RAM for multitasking. The device offers a storage space of 64GB which can be further expanded to up to 128GB via an external microSD card.

The ZenFone 3 Ultra flaunts a massive 6.8-inch IPS display panel which offers a screen resolution of 1050 x 1920 pixels. It uses a single lens rear camera setup comprising of a 23MP sensor. Up front, the smartphone features an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The unit draws its power from a 4,600mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery.