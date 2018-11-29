Asus ROG gaming phone launch highlights; Priced at Rs. 69,999

As teased, the Asus ROG smartphone has been launched in India. This is the first gaming smartphone to be launched in the country and comes with attractive gaming-centric features to make it suitable for long gaming sessions. The company has also launched a slew of accessories for the device and one of them is bundled in the box.

Asus ROG Phone price and offers

Asus ROG phone is priced at Rs. 69,999 in the country and it will be exclusively available via Flipkart. The company has announced no cost EMI offer for a period of 12 months, which will take its cost down to Rs. 5,833 per month. Also, after sales service plans have been detailed by the company.

The Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection plan worth Rs. 5,999 is available for an introductory price of Rs. 999. Furthermore, Reliance Jio will offer Rs. 5,000 cashback for ROG Phone users on the recharge of Rs. 509. And, the telco also provides 4GB data per day for 28 days. The device will go on sale starting from today.

Accessories of gaming smartphone

Asus has launched an array of accessories to help you make the most of the gaming experience. The list includes AeroActive Cooler to ensure that the thermal levels on your phone don't shoot up during long gaming sessions. There is a second screen controller and a dock to transform your smartphone into a computer. Lastly, there is also a WiGig Dock that lets you wirelessly stream games from the phone to a large TV. The GameVice joystick and twin-view dock for dual screen gaming experience are also included. There is also a WiGig Dock that lets you wirelessly stream games from the phone to a large TV. Of these, the AeroActive Cooler will be bundled in the box.

Asus ROG Phone specifications

To recap, the Asus ROG Phone bestows a 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The screen has a response time of 1ms and features Gaming HDR, Mobile HDR and Gorilla Glass protection. Under its hood, there is a 296GHz octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC based on the 10nm processor and coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB/512GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, the smartphone is topped with ROG Gaming X mode UI. It supports two nano SIM cards and other connectivity aspects such as NFC, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and a USB Type-C port. The imaging aspects include a dual-camera setup at the rear with 12MP and 8MP sensors with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, 4-axis OIS and AI scene detection. There is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree field of view.

The Asus gaming smartphone as dual front-facing speakers, dual smart amplifiers, Hi-Res audio, triple internal microphones with Asus Noise Reduction Technology and FM Radio. The device has a water-resistant build and gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with 10V 3A fast charging.

Live updates

Here are the live updates for you.

Auto Refresh Feeds You get a 6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, 18:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Leaving no stone unturned, the ROG Phone comes with dual cameras at the back with support for OIS and EIS, and dual pixel auto-focus feature. The back of the device is made using glass and there isIPX4 protection for splash resistance. There are three untrasonic air triggers on the side and you can customize them based on your needs. Game Genie console lets you map these functions. There are 2 front-firing speakers at the front and bundled high-res earphones. ROG Phone uses a 4000mAh battery and HyperCharge tech touted to charge the phone 0-60% in 30 minutes. There is one charging port at the top and another one at the bottom. Asus has partnered with Gameloft for the ROG Phone India launch. This device uses a custom Snapdragon 845 SoC overclocked at 2.96GHz. The ROG Phone comes with 3D Vapour Cooling Chamber for better heat dissipation. It comes with AeroActive cooler with a physical fan to ensure phone remains cool.