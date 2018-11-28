Asus ROG gaming phone India launch: Watch the live stream here

The gaming smartphone from Asus, which was announced at the Computex 2018 is all set to be launched in India today. With this launch, Asus will bring the first gaming smartphone to the country. Notably, this device is already available in the US and European markets. While it's pricing in India is yet to be announced, the device will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

The event is all set to happen at 12 PM today and the company will live stream the launch event for its fans to catch the action live. If you want to watch the event live and get the updates minute by minute, you can watch the live stream video from below.

Dock option make it unique

We have come across several gaming smartphone launches this year but the Asus ROG gaming smartphone is unique. Well, it comes with the dock options that set it different from the others such as Razer Phone 2, Xiaomi Black Shark and Nubia Red Magic. It features a Mobile Desktop Dock to enable desktop-style gaming and a controller along with WiGig Dock.

Asus ROG phone specifications

The Asus ROG Phone announced earlier this year makes use of a 6-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The screen is protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. The screen comes with 90Hz refresh rate. As it is a gaming smartphone, the device uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which is overclocked to 2.96GHz. This processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The gaming smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 12MP primary camera with RGB sensor and f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP secondary camera with a super wide-angle lens. The camera supports 4K video recording at 60fps with OIS and EIS. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with FHD 1080p video recording at 30fps.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone from Asus has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and another USB Type-C port for connecting external accessories. The Asus ROG Phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Zen UI loaded with gaming features. The smartphone gets the power from a 4000mAh Li-ion battery with fast charging support.