Asus ROG Phone 2 To Flaunt A 120Hz Display: Likely To Launch In July

The Asus ROG Phone was the first smartphone in the world to feature an OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, and now, the company is expected to launch the second generation ROG Phone, which is almost confirmed to feature a display offering 120Hz refresh rate, and a poster from the partner company Tencent has confirmed the same.

Looking at the marketing image from Tencent, Asus is working with various game developers to design games that can run at 120Hz, as most of the games on Android smartphone run @ 60Hz. As of now, there is a very limited number of games that can actually utilize a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate display. As of now, there is no information on the display type on the ROG Phone (OLED or LCD).

It is speculated that the Asus ROG Phone 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and customizable LED strips across the smartphone. Unlike most of the flagship smartphones, the Asus ROG Phone 2 is expected to come with a speed binned Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, which might run at a slightly higher clock speed compared to a typical flagship smartphone like the Asus 6Z, OnePlus 7, or even the OnePlus 7 Pro.

In addition to the above-mentioned features, the device is also expected to offer other features like an external cooling system, a high fidelity camera, dual stereo speaker setup and a lot more. If everything happens as per the speculation, then the Asus ROG Phone will go live in July 2019.

What do we think about the Asus ROG Phone 2?

With first gen ROG Phone, the company did introduce a lot of industry-first features like 90Hz OLED display, External cooler support, Speed binned Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual USB-C ports to connect accessories and a lot more.

Users definitely have a higher expectation for the Asus ROG Phone 2, especially with the battery, where the ROG Phone failed to last a day even with a 4000 mAh battery. With the Asus ROG Phone 2, the company should improve the battery life and further enhance the gaming performance of the smartphone.

