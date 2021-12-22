Just In
ASUS ROG Phone 5 Ultimate With 18GB RAM Finally Available In India; Where To Buy
Asus is finally bringing the beefed-up version of the ROG Phone 5 to India with a whopping 18GB of RAM. This is one of the first smartphones to officially launch with 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM in India. It should take the multi-tasking capability of the device to the next level.
Asus India has confirmed that the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Edition with 18GB RAM will go on sale from December 26. The device will be available exclusively on Flipkart and will cost Rs. 79,999, which is Rs. 29,999 more expensive than the base model of the ROG Phone 5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
There are also a few cosmetic changes on the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate when compared to the regular version. Unlike the normal edition, which comes in a black finish, the Ultimate edition is available in a frosted white finish and it also has a secondary LED display on the back, which doubles as a notification panel.
The rest of the specifications are identical to the normal version, which includes a 144Hz OLED display with a 300Hz touch sampling rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, and a 6000 mAh battery. The phone has a dual SIM card slot and also features a 3.5mm headphone jack with HD audio support.
Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Also Has Another Advantage
Other than a whopping amount of RAM, the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate also offers 512GB of UFS 3.1 based flash storage. Hence, you can install almost every major game available on the Google Play Store without worrying about how much storage is left on the device.
With the premium ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Edition, you also get AeroActive Cooler 5 for free. The retail package of the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate edition includes a USB Type-C cable, 30W fast charging adapter, ROG Aero Case, and an exclusive ROG sticker set.
Is It Worth The Money?
In terms of performance, the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Edition might not be that different from the regular edition. The extra amount of RAM and storage are definitely an added advantage. If you really want to own one of the best Android gaming smartphones available in India, then it makes sense to get the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Edition.
