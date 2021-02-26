Five Possible Distinctive Features Of Asus ROG Phone 5 News oi-Vivek

Asus is all set to launch the Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered ROG Phone 5 smartphone on March 10 globally. Though we are still a few days away from the official launch, we almost know everything about the device, thanks to leaks and speculations.

Here are the five reasons that make the Asus ROG Phone the best Android gaming smartphone of 2021. Do note that, these pointers are based on leaks and speculations of the ROG Phone 5.

India's First Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC Powered Smartphones

Phones like the Galaxy S21 and the Mi 11, powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC are already available across the world. However, in India, there is not even a single smartphone with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, and the ROG Phone 5 could be the first smartphone to launch with the flagship SoC from Qualcomm.

The Snapdragon 888 SoC not only offers a flagship-grade CPU and GPU, but it also offers other features like 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi6, flagship ISP, and more, which makes the ROG Phone 5 a high-end smartphone.

Flagship Phone With A Headphone Jack

Though you can easily source a smartphone with a headphone jack, getting an Android flagship with a headphone jack with up-to-date specs is almost impossible, except for the ROG Phone 5. DxOMark has officially confirmed that the ROG Phone 5 will have a 3.5mm headphone jack with a DAC, which is a good addition, given the ROG Phone 3 didn't feature one.

144Hz Refresh Rate Display

Just like the ROG Phone 3, the ROG Phone 5 is also expected to offer a massive 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED display with 1080p resolution, and only a handful of smartphones have an AMOLED display with this class of refresh rate, which makes the ROG Phone 5 a one of a kind smartphone.

At Least A 6,000 mAh Battery

The ROG Phone 3 came with a 6,000 mAh battery, and the ROG Phone 5 is likely to pack a similar capacity battery. Due to the sheer battery size, the smartphone should be able to easily last over a day even for a heavy user, and the device is also expected to support fast wired charging. Just like all the previous generation ROG Phones, the ROG Phone 5 might not support wireless charging.

Clean, Stock Android OS

Most of the modern Asus smartphones ran on stock Android UI, and the ROG Phone 5 is likely to continue the trend. The device is expected to ship with Android 11 OS and might pack a few more apps and tricks on top of native Android features to offer a better user experience for gamers.

Best Mobiles in India