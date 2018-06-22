Asus ROG Phone to be release first in the US, spotted on official website

Asus has revealed its gaming-oriented ROG Phone back in June, at that time the company has not revealed too many details about the launch of the smartphone. The company has informed us that the gaming phone will be released somewhere in the third quarter of the year which means somewhere between July and September, but the company has not mentioned anything about on where it's going to launch it first.

Now the mystery is revealed and it's been reported that the Asus ROG phone is first coming to the US. The gaming smartphone is been listed on the official website of Asus USA, where you can actually see the previously-announced specs and lots of promo images and Gifs.

The smartphone comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 90Hz, 1ms response time AMOLED display with DCIP3 gamut with Gaming HDR and Mobile HDR supported by dedicate hardware display chip. The ROG Phone is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which is clocked up to 2.96GHz and clubbed with 8GB RAM. The ROG phone also sports a new GameCool system which will improve the thermals with a copper heat spreader and 3D vapour chamber which transfer the heat away from the SoC into the body.

This smartphone comes with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB or 512GB internal storage. On the camera part, the phone comes with dual camera setup with 12MP rear camera with dual pixel sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size, 1/2.55″ Sony IMX363 sensor, LED flash, 83° field of view, PDAF, 4-axis, 4 stops optical image stabilization, AI Scene Detection, secondary rear camera with 120° wide-angle lens. On the front, the ROG phone houses an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84° field of view.

The audio section is very impressive in this phone as it comes with Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers with dual NXP 9874 smart amplifier, Hi-Res audio, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone, Triple internal microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology, FM Radio.

On the connectivity part, the gaming phone offers a 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ) / 802.11ad 60GHz, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC. The ROG is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 10V 3A fast charging, supports up to 30W QC4.0 / PD3.0 / Direct Charge adapter. It runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ROG Gaming X mode UI.

However, Asus is yet to reveal the price of the phone and the price tag is still under the mystery box. It seems that the phone will be an expensive one. Possibly the phone will be sold unlocked in the US.

