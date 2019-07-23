Asus ROG Phone II Featuring 120Hz AMOLED Display Announced: Features, Specs, And More News oi-Vivek

The Asus ROG Phone II is now official. This is the second-generation gaming smartphone with all the bells and whistles that one might look for in a high-end smartphone. Here is everything you need to know about the latest gaming smartphone in the market. As of now, there is no information on the price or availability of the ROG Phone II, which will be unveiled on July 23rd.

One Of A Kind Display

Just like the Asus ROG Phone, the Asus ROG Phone II has a state of the art 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers 120Hz fresh rate and 10000:1 contrast, making it the fastest AMOLED display smartphone in the world. Due to the 120Hz refresh rate, the smartphone user experience will feel more fluid and smoother compared to a typical smartphone with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, and it is the first Asus phone to achieve this feat.

The screen on the ROG Phone II is DCIP3 gamut calibrated and offers a response time of 1ms, which helps with the gaming and it also supports 240Hz touch sampling rate. With HDR support, the display can play videos in the high dynamic range format on platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Videos. Last but not least, the screen is protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6 tempered glass.

One Of A Kind Processor

The newly launched and the most powerful chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 855 Plus powers the ROG Phone II with a maximum clock speed of 2.96GHz, paired with an overclocked Adreno 640 GPU, which now runs at 675MHz. According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 855 Plus should offer 15% improved performance over the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The latest chipset from Qualcomm is clubbed with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB internal storage based on UFS 3.0 technology, resulting in faster read and write speeds. The ROG Phone II is the 3rd phone to feature UFS 3.0 tech after the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7.

Camera Specifics

The Asus ROG Phone II has a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera based on Sony IMX 586 sensor, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. At the front, the device has a 24MP selfie camera.

Gaming Centric Features

Just like the original ROG Phone, the ROG Phone II has a 3D vapor chamber technology. The company claims that the technology will help the smartphone to attain a manageable temperature even in marathon gaming sessions. The ultrasonic air trigger buttons are back, which acts as a shoulder button on joysticks, and can be used to play high FPS games like PUBG and Fortnite. The Shoulder buttons have a latency vibration of 20ms, and the response time has been reduced by 68% compared to the original ROG Phone, claims the company.

The 3.5mm headphone jack has gone nowhere, and the device still retains stereo front-facing speakers DTS: X Ultra surround sound effect. The phone also offers Dual high-end vibrating motors, which results in a surround feel while gaming.

Battery And Charging

The Asus ROG Phone II features a 6000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. According to the brand, the device can charge 4000 mAh capacity in just 58 minutes and takes 120 minutes to fully charge.

Software And Customisations

The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with ROG UI skin on top with a lot of customization and gaming-centric options like game mode.

Accessories And Add-Ons

The company has showcased several accessories, including the AeroActive Cooler II and the Aero Case, which according to Asus will help to reduce the device temperature. Add-ons like Twin View Dock II can be used to get a dual-screen setup, and the ROG Kunai Gamepad is a custom joystick made for the ROG Phone II. Using the Mobile Desktop Dock the device can be mirrored to a big-screen television.

Our Opinion On the Asus ROG Phone II

When I reviewed the Asus ROG Phone last year, I felt that the smartphone has a sub-par camera and not so impressive battery life. It looks like the company has fixed those issues in the second edition, and stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Asus ROG Phone II.

