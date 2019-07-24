Asus ROG Phone II Goes Official: Price Starts At Rs. 35,000 News oi-Vivek

The ROG Phone II has gone official. The device packs a lot of new features, still costing a lot lesser than the original edition. The smartphone will be initially available in China and is expected to launch soon in India and other international markets. Here is everything you need to know about the latest gaming smartphone from the Taiwanese tech company.

Price And Availability

The ROG Phone II comes in multiple variants, with the base variant offering 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for 3499 Yuan (approx Rs. 35,000), which is customized by Tencent. Similarly, the second variant offers 12GB RAM and 512GB storage for 5999 Yuan (approx Rs. 60,000). These two models will be available from July 31st in China. FYI, the Asus ROG Phone still retails for Rs. 69,999 in India, for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In addition to these standard models, the company did hint about a supreme version of the ROG Phone II, which is likely to cost 7999 Yuan (approx Rs. 80,000) and the specs sheet for this specific model is yet to be disclosed. Lastly, there is an esports armor version, which offers all the add-ons and costs 12,999 Yuan (approx Rs. 1,20,000), and these two models will be available in Q4 2019.

Asus ROG Phone II Highlights

The Asus ROG Phone II has an industry-first 6.59-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution that runs at 90Hz with 1ms response time. The display is HDR 10 compatible and also supports DCIP3 color gamut. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC powers the device, which offers up to 16% improved performance over the Snapdragon 855 chipset.

The smartphone does feature a lot of gaming-centric features like AirTriggers, aero active cooling system, and a dual stereo speaker setup with DTS: X support. A 6000 mAh battery powers the ROG Phone II with support for 30W fast charging.

Our Opinion On The ROG Phone II

Though some of the variants of the ROG Phone II seems expensive, the entry-level model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage seems like a great deal, especially at an asking price of approx Rs. 35,000, which is less than most of the tier one flagship smartphones, and slightly more than the Asus 6z. If Asus manages to launch this phone at a similar price tag in India, then, this will be a huge hit.

