Asus ROG Phone to launch in India this quarter: Confirms CEO Jerry Shen

Asus ROG Phone, the most awaited and anticipated gaming Android smartphone, will land in India sooner than expected. While speaking about the Asus Zenfone 5Z, Asus CEO Jerry Shen also added that the ROG smartphone will officially launch in the country in this quarter.

While talking to Digit on the sidelines of the Asus Zenfone 5Z launch event, Shen said, "For sure, we will launch the ROG phone here in India. I cannot tell you the exact date, but it will arrive in Q3. It is already Q3, so we have three months to do so."



Asus ROG Phone: Specification

To recap, the Asus ROG Phone comes with a 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The screen has a response time of 1ms and features Gaming HDR, Mobile HDR and Gorilla Glass protection. Under its hood, there is a 296GHz octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC based on the 10nm processor and coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB/512GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, the smartphone is topped with ROG Gaming X mode UI. It supports two nano SIM cards and other connectivity aspects such as NFC, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and a USB Type-C port. The imaging aspects include a dual-camera setup at the rear with 12MP and 8MP sensors with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, 4-axis OIS and AI scene detection. There is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree field of view.

The Asus gaming smartphone as dual front-facing speakers, dual smart amplifiers, Hi-Res audio, triple internal microphones with Asus Noise Reduction Technology and FM Radio. The device has a water-resistant build and gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with 10V 3A fast charging.

Source